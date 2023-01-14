Dr. Kathryn Durham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Durham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Durham, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School Houston|University Of Texas-Medical School At Houston.
Dr. Durham works at
Locations
-
1
U.S. Dermatology Partners South Hulen2801 S Hulen St Ste 400, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Directions (817) 921-2838Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Coventry Health Care
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- HealthSpan Integrated Care
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Prime Health Services
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Provider Select, Inc.
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Durham?
Dr Durham was quick and thorough. Parking and accessibility was great also!!
About Dr. Kathryn Durham, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1700171196
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical School At Houston, Houston Tx
- University Of Texas Medical School At Houston, Houston Tx
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University Of Texas Medical School Houston|University Of Texas-Medical School At Houston
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Durham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Durham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Durham works at
Dr. Durham has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Durham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
492 patients have reviewed Dr. Durham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Durham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Durham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.