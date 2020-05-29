Overview

Dr. Kathryn Eisermann-Rogers, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from LUDWIG-MAXIMILIANS-UNIVERSITY OF MUNICH / DEPARTMENT OF ORTHODONTICS and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Miami Cancer Institute and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Eisermann-Rogers works at Academic Allergy Asthma Center Of South Florida in South Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.