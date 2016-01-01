Dr. Kathryn Elgin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elgin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Elgin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kathryn Elgin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center.
Franklin Square Hospital Center Inc.9000 Franklin Square Dr, Baltimore, MD 21237 Directions (443) 777-8005Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Medstar Womens Care At Honeygo5009 Honeygo Center Dr Ste 210, Perry Hall, MD 21128 Directions (443) 725-2140
Hospital Affiliations
- MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1790744837
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
Dr. Elgin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elgin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elgin has seen patients for Maternal Anemia, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elgin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
