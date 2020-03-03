See All Ophthalmologists in Meridian, ID
Dr. Kathryn Fethke, MD

Ophthalmology
3.7 (13)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kathryn Fethke, MD

Dr. Kathryn Fethke, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia.

Dr. Fethke works at Intermountain Eye Centers in Meridian, ID with other offices in Eagle, ID and Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fethke's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Intermountain Eye Centers
    3090 E Gentry Way Ste 120, Meridian, ID 83642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 888-0005
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:15pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:15pm
  2. 2
    Eagle, Saint Alphonsus Campus
    323 E Riverside Dr Ste 122, Eagle, ID 83616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 938-4749
  3. 3
    Intermountain Eye Centers
    251 E Front St Ste 110, Boise, ID 83702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 342-2706
  4. 4
    Intermountain Eye Centers
    999 N Curtis Rd Ste 205, Boise, ID 83706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 373-1200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Presbyopia
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Cataract
Presbyopia
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Cataract

Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 03, 2020
    I’ve been seeing Dr. Fethke for years now. Explains conditions fully. Had eyelid surgery and it went smoothly. I would recommend her to anyone.
    — Mar 03, 2020
    About Dr. Kathryn Fethke, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1578657094
    Education & Certifications

    • U of Pittsburgh Eye Ear Inst
    • Tuscon Hosp Med Educ Pgm
    • R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia
    • University of Iowa
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathryn Fethke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fethke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fethke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fethke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fethke has seen patients for Presbyopia and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fethke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Fethke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fethke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fethke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fethke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

