Dr. Kathryn Finley, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center.



Dr. Finley works at Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.