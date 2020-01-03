Dr. Kathryn Freeman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Freeman, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kathryn Freeman, DO is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Noblesville, IN.
Hamilton Surgical Associates355 Westfield Rd Ste 120A, Noblesville, IN 46060 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
No one likes to talk about their bowel movements! Dr. Freeman and her nurse were extremely kind, and made me feel comfortable and that my issues mattered. She was very thorough with her approach, explained everything well and I’m confident as I move forward in her care she will help find a resolution.
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- Female
- 1083060222
- Riverview Health
