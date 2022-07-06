See All Ophthalmologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Kathryn Freidl, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (46)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Kathryn Freidl, MD

Dr. Kathryn Freidl, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Freidl works at Florida Eye Specialists in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Freidl's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southside Location
    11512 Lake Mead Ave Unit 534, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 564-2020
  2. 2
    Southpoint Surgery Center LLC
    7051 Southpoint Pkwy S, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 398-2720
  3. 3
    North Florida Surgeons PA
    11945 San Jose Blvd Ste 300, Jacksonville, FL 32223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 642-2222

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 06, 2022
    Dr Freidl explains everything thoroughly and listens to your concerns and issues Clean Office Easy scheduling and short wait time Staff Friendly and great Plenty of parking spaces
    Donna T — Jul 06, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Kathryn Freidl, MD
    About Dr. Kathryn Freidl, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134334105
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathryn Freidl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freidl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Freidl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Freidl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Freidl works at Florida Eye Specialists in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Freidl’s profile.

    Dr. Freidl has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freidl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Freidl. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freidl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freidl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freidl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

