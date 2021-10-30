Overview

Dr. Kathryn Galie, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.



Dr. Galie works at WEST COUNTY SURGICAL SPECIALISTS in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.