Overview of Dr. Kathryn Gard, MD

Dr. Kathryn Gard, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sarasota, FL.



Dr. Gard works at First Physicians Group Wmns Cr in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.