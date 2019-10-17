Overview of Dr. Kathryn Garner, MD

Dr. Kathryn Garner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital.



Dr. Garner works at Womens Health Advantage in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.