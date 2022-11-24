Overview

Dr. Kathryn Glatter, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School|Harvard Medical School - Graduated Cum Laude and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Glatter works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA with other offices in Davis, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Congenital Heart Defects and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.