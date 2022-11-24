See All Cardiologists in Woodland, CA
Dr. Kathryn Glatter, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Kathryn Glatter, MD

Cardiology
2.9 (14)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kathryn Glatter, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School|Harvard Medical School - Graduated Cum Laude and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Glatter works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA with other offices in Davis, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Congenital Heart Defects and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    632 W Gibson Rd Ste B, Woodland, CA 95695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    2440 W Covell Blvd, Davis, CA 95616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sinus Bradycardia
Congenital Heart Defects
Heart Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Congenital Heart Defects
Heart Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Neonatal Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Covered California
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Glatter?

    Nov 24, 2022
    Excellent care, friendly, intelligent, and compassionate.
    — Nov 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kathryn Glatter, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kathryn Glatter, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Glatter to family and friends

    Dr. Glatter's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Glatter

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kathryn Glatter, MD.

    About Dr. Kathryn Glatter, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1780665166
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford University - Electrophysiology Fellowship|University of California at San Francisco - Electrophysiology Fellowship|University Of California San Francisco
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
    Residency
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Med Ctr, Internal Medicine|Internship and Residency - Beth Israel Deaconness Hospital - Harvard, Boston, MA
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School|Harvard Medical School - Graduated Cum Laude
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Woodland Memorial Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathryn Glatter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glatter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Glatter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Glatter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Glatter has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Congenital Heart Defects and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glatter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Glatter. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glatter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glatter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glatter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.