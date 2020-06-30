Overview of Dr. Kathryn Grace, DPM

Dr. Kathryn Grace, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Glenview, IL. They graduated from DR. VODDER SCHOOL and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.



Dr. Grace works at North Shore Foot & Ankle in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.