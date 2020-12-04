Dr. Kathryn Hale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Hale, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kathryn Hale, MD
Dr. Kathryn Hale, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Canton, GA. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee.
Dr. Hale works at
Dr. Hale's Office Locations
-
1
Canton Office227 RIVERSTONE DR, Canton, GA 30114 Directions (770) 720-7733
-
2
Woodstock Office100 Stoneforest Dr Ste 200, Woodstock, GA 30189 Directions (770) 720-7733
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hale?
If it wasnt for dr hale i wouldnt of had my baby ! She helped me by calling the hospital to breaking my water and delivering my baby. She is the best! I sat in the hospital for 3 days before her shift and shes the only one who wanted to do anything to help get my baby out!
About Dr. Kathryn Hale, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1427271261
Education & Certifications
- George Washington School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hale has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hale works at
Dr. Hale has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hale. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.