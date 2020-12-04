Overview of Dr. Kathryn Hale, MD

Dr. Kathryn Hale, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Canton, GA. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee.



Dr. Hale works at Cherokee Women's Health Specialists in Canton, GA with other offices in Woodstock, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.