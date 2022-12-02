Dr. Kathryn Hanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Hanna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kathryn Hanna, MD
Dr. Kathryn Hanna, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University and is affiliated with Northern Light Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Hanna works at
Dr. Hanna's Office Locations
Spectrum Orthopaedics Portland33 Sewall St, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 828-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Light Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews

Was concerned about several issues relating to my joints and right hand. Dr. Hanna got straight to the point and figured out my problem and greatly relieved my mind about the other issues. She was pleasant and thorough and appeared very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Kathryn Hanna, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1063575355
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Combined Fellowship
- Naval Medical Center, San Diego
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanna has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanna accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hanna has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.