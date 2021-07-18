Dr. Kathryn Hansen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Hansen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kathryn Hansen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Attleboro, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine.
Sturdy Pediatric Associates303 N Main St, Attleboro, MA 02703 Directions (508) 222-2096
- 2 652 E Washington St Unit 2, North Attleboro, MA 02760 Directions (508) 576-5010
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Our kids love going to see Dr. Hansen. She is always friendly and knows how to make them feel relaxed in the office. She takes the time to listen to our questions and we never feel rushed. Dr. Hansen has been there for our family from the beginning and we feel lucky to have her on our side.
- Pediatrics
- 20 years of experience
- English, French
- 1346260452
- Rhode Island Hospital
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Dr. Hansen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hansen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hansen speaks French.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hansen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hansen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hansen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hansen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.