Overview of Dr. Kathryn Heal, DO

Dr. Kathryn Heal, DO is a Pulmonologist in Novi, MI. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills.



Dr. Heal works at Pulmonary Critical Care Specs in Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.