Dr. Kathryn Hedges, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kathryn Hedges, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from University of Nebraska School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center.
Midwest Neuroscience Institute of Lee's Summit1980 SE Blue Pkwy Ste 2130, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Directions (816) 378-5105
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
I have been treated by Dr. Hedges for several years regarding migraines. She is always professional, listens attentively, and has an excellent bedside manner. I highly recommend her as a provider.
- Neurology
- English
- Ohio State University Hospital
- University of Nebraska School of Medicine
- Neurology
