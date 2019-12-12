See All Hand Surgeons in Coral Springs, FL
Dr. Kathryn Heim, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.7 (10)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kathryn Heim, MD

Dr. Kathryn Heim, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Heim works at Holy Cross Ambulatory Care Center in Coral Springs, FL with other offices in Lighthouse Point, FL and Oakland Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Heim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Holy Cross Ambulatory Care Center
    3481 N University Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 542-2860
  2. 2
    Lighthouse Point Office
    1821 Ne 25th St, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Lighthouse Point Office
    2850 N Federal Hwy, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 942-0321
  4. 4
    Healthcare Management Group Pain Management
    5597 N Dixie Hwy Fl 2, Oakland Park, FL 33334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 958-4800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 12, 2019
    Fabulous! She has a wonderful bedside manner and clearly explained the necessary treatment to get my hand back in order. I would go back in a heartbeat
    — Dec 12, 2019
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kathryn Heim, MD.

    About Dr. Kathryn Heim, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053681791
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathryn Heim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heim accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Heim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heim has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Heim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

