Overview of Dr. Kathryn Heim, MD

Dr. Kathryn Heim, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Heim works at Holy Cross Ambulatory Care Center in Coral Springs, FL with other offices in Lighthouse Point, FL and Oakland Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.