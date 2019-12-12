Dr. Kathryn Heim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Heim, MD
Overview of Dr. Kathryn Heim, MD
Dr. Kathryn Heim, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Heim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Heim's Office Locations
-
1
Holy Cross Ambulatory Care Center3481 N University Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 542-2860
-
2
Lighthouse Point Office1821 Ne 25th St, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064 Directions
-
3
Lighthouse Point Office2850 N Federal Hwy, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064 Directions (954) 942-0321
-
4
Healthcare Management Group Pain Management5597 N Dixie Hwy Fl 2, Oakland Park, FL 33334 Directions (954) 958-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heim?
Fabulous! She has a wonderful bedside manner and clearly explained the necessary treatment to get my hand back in order. I would go back in a heartbeat
About Dr. Kathryn Heim, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1053681791
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heim accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heim works at
Dr. Heim has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Heim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.