Dr. Kathryn Hester, MD

Rheumatology
3.3 (26)
Map Pin Small Arlington, TX
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kathryn Hester, MD

Dr. Kathryn Hester, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston.

Dr. Hester works at P. Joseph Naus MD PA in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteopenia and Limb Swelling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Hester's Office Locations

  1. 1
    P. Joseph Naus MD PA
    1001 N Waldrop Dr Ste 601, Arlington, TX 76012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 542-0402

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteopenia
Limb Swelling
Arthritis
Osteopenia
Limb Swelling

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jun 27, 2020
    Dr Hester is amazing! She is kind, compassionate and down to earth. I love how thorough she is and how she truly listens. Dr Hester genuinely wants to see her patients improve. The office staff are helpful and good natured.
    Jessica — Jun 27, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kathryn Hester, MD
    About Dr. Kathryn Hester, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336350040
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathryn Hester, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hester has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hester works at P. Joseph Naus MD PA in Arlington, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hester’s profile.

    Dr. Hester has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteopenia and Limb Swelling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hester on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Hester. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hester.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hester, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hester appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

