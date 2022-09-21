Overview

Dr. Kathryn Hinderer, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clarkston, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Mclaren Oakland.



Dr. Hinderer works at MDVIP - Clarkston, Michigan in Clarkston, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.