Dr. Kathryn Hoffman, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Warm Springs, GA
Accepting new patients
61 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kathryn Hoffman, MD

Dr. Kathryn Hoffman, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Warm Springs, GA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Hoffman works at Augusta University Medical Center in Warm Springs, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hoffman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Roosevelt Warm Springs Ltac Hospital
    6135 Roosevelt Hwy, Warm Springs, GA 31830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 655-5461

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Arthritis
Ataxia
Back Pain
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon

About Dr. Kathryn Hoffman, MD

Specialties
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Years of Experience
  • 61 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1326372624
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Warm Springs Fdn
Internship
  • Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
Medical Education
  • CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kathryn Hoffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hoffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hoffman works at Augusta University Medical Center in Warm Springs, GA. View the full address on Dr. Hoffman’s profile.

Dr. Hoffman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.