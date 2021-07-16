See All Dermatologists in Ocala, FL
Dr. Kathryn Holloway, MD

Dermatology
3.7 (20)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kathryn Holloway, MD is a Dermatologist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.

Dr. Holloway works at Ocala Dermatology/Skin Cancer in Ocala, FL with other offices in Summerfield, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Intertrigo, Rosacea and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ocala Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center P.A.
    3233 SW 33rd Rd Ste 101, Ocala, FL 34474 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 237-2322
  2. 2
    Ocala Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center
    10915 SE 177TH PL, Summerfield, FL 34491 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 347-4500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intertrigo
Rosacea
Dermatitis
Intertrigo
Rosacea
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 16, 2021
    Dr. Holloway and staff is great! One of my favorite offices in Ocala. They call when they say, send forms timely and are caring. I sent my Husband and they diagnosed a melanoma. Dr Steadmon was professional And caring , I knew my Husband was in good hands. I would highly recommend this office.
    LINDA CARRUS — Jul 16, 2021
    About Dr. Kathryn Holloway, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1902809635
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathryn Holloway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holloway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Holloway has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Holloway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Holloway has seen patients for Intertrigo, Rosacea and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holloway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Holloway. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holloway.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holloway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holloway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

