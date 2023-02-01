Dr. Kathryn Hudson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hudson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Hudson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kathryn Hudson, MD
Dr. Kathryn Hudson, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Austin, TX.
Dr. Hudson works at
Dr. Hudson's Office Locations
-
1
Texas Oncology-Austin Central6204 Balcones Dr, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 427-9400Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hudson?
N/A
About Dr. Kathryn Hudson, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1194987776
Education & Certifications
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hudson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hudson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hudson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hudson works at
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Hudson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hudson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hudson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hudson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.