Dr. Kathryn Hutchins, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Kathryn Hutchins, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kathryn Hutchins, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Bellevue Medical Center, CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside, Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs, Memorial Community Hospital & Health System, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Jennie Edmundson and The Nebraska Medical Center.
Dr. Hutchins works at
Locations
1
Indian Hills8901 Indian Hills Dr, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 397-7057Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
2
Mercy Two - Professional Center801 Harmony St Ste 402, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Directions (402) 397-7057Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pm
3
Bellevue Medical Center2510 Bellevue Medical Center Dr Ste 145, Bellevue, NE 68123 Directions (402) 397-7057
4
Methodist Physicians Clinic201 Ridge St Ste 102, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Directions (402) 397-7057
5
Meth Physicians Clinic - 192 Dodge Primary Care717 N 190th Plz Ste 3200, Elkhorn, NE 68022 Directions (402) 397-7057
6
Lakeside Hills Plaza17001 Lakeside Hills Plz Ste 200, Omaha, NE 68130 Directions (402) 397-7057Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Medical Center
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Immanuel
- Chi Health Lakeside
- Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs
- Memorial Community Hospital & Health System
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Jennie Edmundson
- The Nebraska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Helped with my gut issues....very caring. Would recommend her
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- University Nebraska Medical Center
- UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED
Dr. Hutchins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hutchins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hutchins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hutchins has seen patients for Constipation, Diarrhea and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hutchins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hutchins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hutchins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hutchins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hutchins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.