Dr. Kathryn Ireland, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ireland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Ireland, DO
Overview of Dr. Kathryn Ireland, DO
Dr. Kathryn Ireland, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL.
They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Drusen and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ireland's Office Locations
- 1 11195 S Jog Rd Ste 1&2, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 752-0075
Brad E. Oren MD PA8198 S Jog Rd Ste 102, Boynton Beach, FL 33472 Directions (561) 777-8946
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Ireland?
Dr. Ireland has been treating my dry eye condition for about the past year. She has been intensely caring in her treatment. Her knowledge and professionalism is greatly appreciated. I would recommend Dr. Ireland to anyone. She is highly regarded by her staff.
About Dr. Kathryn Ireland, DO
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1346581634
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ireland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ireland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ireland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ireland has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Drusen and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ireland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ireland speaks Spanish.
252 patients have reviewed Dr. Ireland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ireland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ireland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ireland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.