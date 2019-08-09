Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathryn Jones, MD
Overview of Dr. Kathryn Jones, MD
Dr. Kathryn Jones, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Jones works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Jones' Office Locations
-
1
Morristown OB/Gyn101 Madison Ave Ste 405, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 267-7272
-
2
Morristown OB/GYN20 Commerce Blvd Ste C, Succasunna, NJ 07876 Directions (973) 927-1188
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jones?
Absolutely love Dr. Jones, been with the practice for 20+ years. Went for annual visit when I got to the office I was told the Dr. doing my exam was not in the office and wouldn't be until later in the day. Office staff is so completely rude in Roxbury and Morristown plays the game that I'm the office manager. I will not be returning to a practice that was so wonderful but the office staff is so extremely rude.
About Dr. Kathryn Jones, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1730148545
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.