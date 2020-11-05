Overview

Dr. Kathryn Kent, MD is a Dermatologist in Healdsburg, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.



Dr. Kent works at Redwood Empire Dermatology in Healdsburg, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Ringworm and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.