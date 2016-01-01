Dr. Kathryn Kiehn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kiehn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Kiehn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kathryn Kiehn, MD
Dr. Kathryn Kiehn, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rush University Medical College and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Dr. Kiehn works at
Dr. Kiehn's Office Locations
Northwestern Primary Care - Lake Forest Hospital800 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 201, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 535-7647
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kathryn Kiehn, MD
- Rheumatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1700834348
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals
- University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
- Rush University Medical College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kiehn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kiehn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kiehn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kiehn works at
Dr. Kiehn has seen patients for Osteopenia, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kiehn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kiehn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiehn.
