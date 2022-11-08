Dr. Kathryn Kimrey, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kimrey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Kimrey, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kathryn Kimrey, DO
Dr. Kathryn Kimrey, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA.
Dr. Kimrey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kimrey's Office Locations
-
1
Emory Integrated Memory Care Clinic At Executive Park12 Executive Park Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 778-7777
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kimrey?
I knew I was in exceptional hands from the first second I met Dr. Kimery. After 20 minutes of her going over my medical history she was able to give me a clear and concise diagnosis - something that none of the 10 other specialists Ive seen have been able to do. We have a multifaceted treatment plan that should hopefully help with my migraines and vestibular issues. I am so thankful for her!!!! If only I had met her 7 years ago when all of this started.
About Dr. Kathryn Kimrey, DO
- Neurology
- English
- 1750761151
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kimrey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kimrey accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kimrey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kimrey works at
Dr. Kimrey has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kimrey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kimrey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kimrey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kimrey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kimrey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.