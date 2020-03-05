Overview

Dr. Kathryn Kirk, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kirk works at Capital Digestive Care in Chevy Chase, MD with other offices in Washington, DC and Bethesda, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Nausea, Intestinal Obstruction and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.