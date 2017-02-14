Dr. Ko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathryn Ko, MD
Dr. Kathryn Ko, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA.
Nyc Health Hospitals Kings County451 Clarkson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Directions (718) 245-3131
Very caring and experienced surgeon
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
Dr. Ko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.