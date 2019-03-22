Dr. Kolibaba has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathryn Kolibaba, MD
Overview of Dr. Kathryn Kolibaba, MD
Dr. Kathryn Kolibaba, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They completed their fellowship with Oregon Health And Science University

Dr. Kolibaba's Office Locations
Compass Oncology210 SE 136TH AVE, Vancouver, WA 98684 Directions (360) 944-9889
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center
- Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- LifeWise
- Managed Healthcare Northwest
- Medicaid of Oregon
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Providence Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Love her! She actually talks with her patients and keeps you informed. She spends as much time as necessary with each patient so that you don’t leave wondering why bothered to see her, unlike many doctors today.
About Dr. Kathryn Kolibaba, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1932102720
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health And Science University
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kolibaba accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kolibaba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kolibaba has seen patients for Nodular Lymphoma, Anemia and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kolibaba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolibaba. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolibaba.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kolibaba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kolibaba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.