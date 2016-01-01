Overview of Dr. Kathryn Kovacs, MD

Dr. Kathryn Kovacs, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Kovacs works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.