Dr. Kathryn Kranbuhl, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kathryn Kranbuhl, MD
Dr. Kathryn Kranbuhl, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Florissant, MO. They completed their residency with Childrens Hospital Med Center
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kranbuhl's Office Locations
- 1 14021 New Halls Ferry Rd, Florissant, MO 63033 Directions (314) 839-0910
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Kranbuhl by a OB doctor after I had my first child. I felt comfortable with her from day one. My child is 11 now and she has always provided excellent, knowledgeable care to him. I really like that if he needs to seen asap - she will make room for him in her schedule the same day. The staff is great - never had an issue. I recommend Dr. Kranbuhl and her staff highly!
About Dr. Kathryn Kranbuhl, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1629041884
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital Med Center
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kranbuhl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kranbuhl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kranbuhl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kranbuhl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kranbuhl.
