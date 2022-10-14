Overview of Dr. Kathryn Landherr, MD

Dr. Kathryn Landherr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX.



Dr. Landherr works at Austin Area OBGYN & Fertility in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Amniocentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.