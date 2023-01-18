Dr. Kathryn Lannert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lannert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Lannert, MD
Overview of Dr. Kathryn Lannert, MD
Dr. Kathryn Lannert, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Evansville, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville and Deaconess Hospital.
Dr. Lannert's Office Locations
Ascension Medical Group Evansville Women's Health3700 Washington Ave # 2200, Evansville, IN 47714 Directions (812) 485-7111
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
- Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend her to anyone she is very kind patient caring and answers all of your questions. She takes time with you and you don't feel like you're rushed. I feel very comfortable with her. It's hard to find a good doctor anymore she is the best!
About Dr. Kathryn Lannert, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Saint Vincent Health System
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lannert has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lannert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lannert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lannert has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lannert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Lannert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lannert.
