Overview of Dr. Kathryn Lannin, MD

Dr. Kathryn Lannin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center and Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Lannin works at Lannin & Matteri Mds in Palo Alto, CA with other offices in Menlo Park, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Symptomatic Menopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

