Dr. Kathryn Lightcap, DPM
Overview of Dr. Kathryn Lightcap, DPM
Dr. Kathryn Lightcap, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lewes, DE. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center.
Dr. Lightcap works at
Dr. Lightcap's Office Locations
Bay Foot LLC334 Savannah Rd, Lewes, DE 19958 Directions (302) 644-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- Beebe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Lightcap for over 10 years. She is a very caring and competent physician. Her staff is very friendly and always very accommodating. I highly reccommend Dr. Lightcap. for your foot care.
About Dr. Kathryn Lightcap, DPM
- Podiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1427059575
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
