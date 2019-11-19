Dr. Kathryn Lindley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Lindley, MD
Dr. Kathryn Lindley, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Lourdes Hospital, Mercy Hospital Springfield and SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Centralia.
They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4921 Parkview Pl Ste 8A, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-1291
Washington Univ.4901 FOREST PARK AVE, Saint Louis, MO 63108 Directions (314) 747-0800
- 3 1020 N Mason Rd Bldg 3, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 362-1291
Washington University660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-1291
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
- Lourdes Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Springfield
- SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Centralia
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I have total confidence in Dr. Lindley; her knowledge and care! She comes in with a smile, spends time with you and genuinely gets to know you, very professional and confident. I am convinced my heart attack recovery was due to her excellent care and her choice of medicine! And continued observance and care.
About Dr. Kathryn Lindley, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1114123296
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease
