Dr. Kathryn Lucas, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.4 (14)
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kathryn Lucas, MD

Dr. Kathryn Lucas, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Morehead City, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Carteret Health Care.

Dr. Lucas works at Diabetes/Endocrinology Cnslts in Morehead City, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hypoglycemia, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Lucas' Office Locations

    Morehead City Office
    611 N 35th St, Morehead City, NC 28557 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 222-5700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carteret Health Care

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypoglycemia
Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism

Hypoglycemia
Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Osteoporosis
Thyroid Goiter
Abnormal Thyroid
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dysphagia
Hypogonadism
Immunization Administration
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Osteopenia
Polyneuropathy
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
Arthritis
Ataxia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cystic Fibrosis
Diabetes
Diabetic Foot Exam
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Excessive Sweating
Fibromyalgia
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroparesis
Gout
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Iodine Deficiency
Joint Pain
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Obesity
Overweight
Perimenopause
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pollen Allergy
Rash
Shortness of Breath
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Wheezing
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 28, 2019
    The Research Center personnel were especially kind and personable. They exhibited a great amount of patience with me and made me feel very comfortable with all the information they gave to me.
    — Apr 28, 2019
    About Dr. Kathryn Lucas, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1407892441
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University Hospital
    Residency
    • Charlotte Meml Hosp
    Internship
    • Pitt Meml Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University of North Carolina School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lucas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lucas accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lucas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lucas works at Diabetes/Endocrinology Cnslts in Morehead City, NC. View the full address on Dr. Lucas’s profile.

    Dr. Lucas has seen patients for Hypoglycemia, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lucas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lucas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lucas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
