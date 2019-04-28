Dr. Lucas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathryn Lucas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kathryn Lucas, MD
Dr. Kathryn Lucas, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Morehead City, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Carteret Health Care.
Dr. Lucas' Office Locations
Morehead City Office611 N 35th St, Morehead City, NC 28557 Directions (252) 222-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Carteret Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The Research Center personnel were especially kind and personable. They exhibited a great amount of patience with me and made me feel very comfortable with all the information they gave to me.
About Dr. Kathryn Lucas, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407892441
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Charlotte Meml Hosp
- Pitt Meml Hosp
- University of North Carolina School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lucas accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lucas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lucas has seen patients for Hypoglycemia, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lucas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lucas speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lucas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lucas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.