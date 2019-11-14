Dr. Kathryn Lynch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lynch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Lynch, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Lynch, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bozeman, MT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.
Dr. Lynch works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Gi Clinic931 Highland Blvd Ste 3350, Bozeman, MT 59715 Directions (406) 586-3309
- 2 875 S Cottonwood Rd Ste 200, Bozeman, MT 59718 Directions (406) 414-5336
Hospital Affiliations
- Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lynch?
Thoughtful, responsive, and took the time necessary to answer questions.
About Dr. Kathryn Lynch, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1306829536
Education & Certifications
- Exempla St Joseph Hospital
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lynch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lynch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lynch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lynch works at
Dr. Lynch has seen patients for Diarrhea, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lynch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lynch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lynch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.