Overview of Dr. Kathryn Macaulay, MD

Dr. Kathryn Macaulay, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Macaulay works at University Of California San Diego Health in Encinitas, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA and San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Oophorectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.