Dr. Mallette has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathryn Mallette, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kathryn Mallette, MD
Dr. Kathryn Mallette, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flowood, MS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Mallette's Office Locations
Jackson Healthcare for Women PA291 E LAYFAIR DR, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 936-9190
St. Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital969 Lakeland Dr, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 200-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mallette is very knowledgeable, professional & compassionate.
About Dr. Kathryn Mallette, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1063709327
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mallette accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mallette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mallette has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mallette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mallette. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mallette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mallette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mallette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.