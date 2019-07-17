Overview of Dr. Kathryn Maxwell, DO

Dr. Kathryn Maxwell, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend.



Dr. Maxwell works at Kaiser Permanente Salmon Creek Medical Office in Vancouver, WA with other offices in Eugene, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.