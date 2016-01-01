See All Oncologists in Portland, OR
Dr. Kathryn McGonigle, MD

Oncology
3.9 (8)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kathryn McGonigle, MD

Dr. Kathryn McGonigle, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

Dr. McGonigle works at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center in Portland, OR with other offices in Vancouver, WA, Tualatin, OR and Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Gynecologic Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McGonigle's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
    1015 NW 22nd Ave, Portland, OR 97210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 413-7484
  2. 2
    Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center-legacy Medical Group-surgical Oncology
    2121 NE 139th St Ste 120, Vancouver, WA 98686 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 487-1717
  3. 3
    Legacy Medical Group-Gynecology Oncology
    19260 SW 65th Ave Ste 400, Tualatin, OR 97062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 413-8654
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Womens Cancer Care of Seattle
    1560 N 115th St Ste 101, Seattle, WA 98133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 368-6806

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Gynecologic Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Gynecologic Cancer
Secondary Malignancies

Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Kathryn McGonigle, MD

    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417042854
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathryn McGonigle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGonigle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McGonigle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McGonigle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McGonigle has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Gynecologic Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGonigle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. McGonigle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGonigle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGonigle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGonigle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

