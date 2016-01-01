Dr. Kathryn McLellan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLellan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn McLellan, MD
Dr. Kathryn McLellan, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Duluth, MN.
Dr. McLellan works at
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building400 E 3rd St Fl 2, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Essentia Health St. Mary's-Superior Clinic3500 Tower Ave, Superior, WI 54880 Directions
Essentia Health-Virginia Clinic1101 9th St N, Virginia, MN 55792 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Sports Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1699126300
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
- Essentia Health-Virginia
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
