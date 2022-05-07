Overview

Dr. Kathryn McLeod, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. McLeod works at Augusta University in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.