Dr. Kathryn McNeely, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNeely is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn McNeely, MD
Overview of Dr. Kathryn McNeely, MD
Dr. Kathryn McNeely, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Clearwater, FL.
Dr. McNeely works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. McNeely's Office Locations
-
1
Pinellaspediatrics1105 S FORT HARRISON AVE, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 461-3163
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McNeely?
Great
About Dr. Kathryn McNeely, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1780684241
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McNeely has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McNeely accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McNeely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McNeely works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. McNeely. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNeely.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNeely, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNeely appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.