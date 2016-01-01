Dr. Kathryn McNeil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNeil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn McNeil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kathryn McNeil, MD
Dr. Kathryn McNeil, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. McNeil works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. McNeil's Office Locations
-
1
Amarillo Cardiovascular Center1215 S Coulter St Ste 302, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 356-2280
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McNeil?
About Dr. Kathryn McNeil, MD
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1154531200
Education & Certifications
- EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McNeil has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McNeil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McNeil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McNeil works at
Dr. McNeil has seen patients for Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McNeil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McNeil has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNeil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNeil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNeil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.