Dr. Kathryn Mentzer, DDS

Dentistry
5.0 (335)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Kathryn Mentzer, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Statesboro, GA. 

Dr. Mentzer works at Southern Family Dental Group, LLC in Statesboro, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southern Family Dental Group, LLC
    108 Gentilly Rd, Statesboro, GA 30458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 333-7512

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Amalgam Dental Fillings

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Bad Taste in Mouth Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Bone Regeneration Procedure Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Ceramic Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint Chevron Icon
Complex Tooth Extraction Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Cone Beam 3D Imaging Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Peridontal Problems Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Crooked Teeth Chevron Icon
Crossbite Chevron Icon
Crown Lengthening Chevron Icon
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Spacing Chevron Icon
Gaps Between Teeth Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Malocclusion (Bad Bite) Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Open Bite Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Disorders Chevron Icon
Overbite Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Overbite
Overjet Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Overjet
Protruding Front Teeth Chevron Icon
Thumb Sucking Chevron Icon
Underbite Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 335 ratings
Patient Ratings (335)
5 Star
(328)
4 Star
(5)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Kathryn Mentzer, DDS

Specialties
  • Dentistry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1578984225
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kathryn Mentzer, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mentzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mentzer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mentzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mentzer works at Southern Family Dental Group, LLC in Statesboro, GA. View the full address on Dr. Mentzer’s profile.

335 patients have reviewed Dr. Mentzer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mentzer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mentzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mentzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

